Extraordinary Address of Bulgaria's PM Borissov: We Remain in Power! The Opposition Will Break the State!

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov made an extraordinary statement, broadcast on his official Facebook profile. The prime minister called on the people to calm down and protest peacefully without violence.



Earlier, on July 11, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asked for resignation of Borissov's Government and the Chief Prosecutor Geshev.

"I have always respected every single protester, I have met with everyone. Now no one observes the anti-epidemic measures. Why then do we impose restrictions? Terrible months and years for the economy are coming. Incomes will decrease. A broad consensus must be sought," Borissov said.

"Elections will take place in just months. I really see that President Radev is not in pain when blood is shed by police and bombs are thrown at them. But the use of hate speech will not lead to anything good for the state," he said. -the President.

"Is this democracy? Since we have been in power, we have only been building. We have built twice as many highways as Todor Zhivkov. So should we resign? We have dealt with the pandemic best of all in Europe. Nothing keeps us in control except the danger "We will stay in power because the opposition will break the state. The BSP cannot rule, they have proved it," Borissov commented. He added: "It is heard that after a while protesters are invited to set fire to the Party House."

"Beware, don't fight, don't shed blood! There is already a wounded policeman! And the policemen are also people," the prime minister urged.