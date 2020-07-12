Third Day in a Row: The Protest in Bulgaria Ended Wthout Escalations

Bulgaria: The third day of the yellow paving protests in Sofia ended without gross violations of public order. Tensions escalated after 9 p.m., when two police officers were injured by a thrown glass bottle and a bomb. One has burns, the other has minor injuries.

The two wounded are not in danger of death, but will remain for observation in the neurosurgery of "Pirogov", the medical institution announced.

Hundreds took part in the protest against the government in Sofia and other cities, but on the third day of the demonstrations, discontent was also directed against police violence.

On Friday night, after two protests held simultaneously a hundred meters apart - against the president on the one hand and against the government and the prosecutor's office on the other - the police were targeted with objects and used violence.



Protesters marched past the parliament building shouting "Mafia!" and "Geshev is a disgrace!", targeting the chief prosecutor, briefly blocked the traffic on Orlov Most and went to the building that houses the Interior Ministry. With shouts of "Resignation!" they returned to the square in front of the presidency, where there were many police officers.