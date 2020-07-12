COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 211 Newly Registered Cases of Coronavirus
The good news is that no patients have died in the last 24 hours
There are 211 new cases of coronavirus in 2,806 PCR tests, according to the Unified Information Portal. 94 of the newly registered cases are in Sofia.
3 patients were accommodated in intensive care units. Three people were cured in the last 24 hours, no one died. The active cases are 3 597.
