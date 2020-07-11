Bulgaria: Radoslav Sotirov, Director of ODMVR-Burgas, Resigned After Clashes at Rosenets
The director of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas, senior commissioner Radoslav Sotirov resigned. It was requested by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Earlier, a meeting was held between the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.
Sotirov said he would take responsibility for what happened in Rosenets.
"By order of the prime minister, I demanded the resignation of the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas," Mladen Marinov said during a briefing on tensions in Rosenets Park.
"Again, by his order, the detainees in Rosenets were released, and protocols were drawn up for them not to violate public order," Marinov added.
