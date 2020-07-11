Bulgarian PM: The Guards of Dogan and Peevski Must be Removed

The director of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas, senior commissioner Radoslav Sotirov resigned. It was requested by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Earlier, a meeting was held between the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.

"By order of the prime minister, I demanded the resignation of the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas," Mladen Marinov said during a briefing on tensions in Rosenets Park.

"We had a meeting with the prime minister. He ordered a commission to be convened and a decision to be taken to remove Mr Dogan and Mr Peevski NSP Guards.

"Again, by his order, the detainees in Rosenets were released, and protocols were drawn up for them not to violate public order," Marinov added.

A little later, MRF Chairman Ahmed Dogan and the movement's MP Delyan Peevski resigned from the NSP's state security.

