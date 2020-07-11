Bulgarian PM: The Guards of Dogan and Peevski Must be Removed
The director of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas, senior commissioner Radoslav Sotirov resigned. It was requested by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Earlier, a meeting was held between the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.
"By order of the prime minister, I demanded the resignation of the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas," Mladen Marinov said during a briefing on tensions in Rosenets Park.
"We had a meeting with the prime minister. He ordered a commission to be convened and a decision to be taken to remove Mr Dogan and Mr Peevski NSP Guards.
"Again, by his order, the detainees in Rosenets were released, and protocols were drawn up for them not to violate public order," Marinov added.
A little later, MRF Chairman Ahmed Dogan and the movement's MP Delyan Peevski resigned from the NSP's state security.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Tension in Rosenets Park, Protesters Are Not Allowed to Enter the Beach
- » Bulgaria Returns Some Measures Against COVID-19, No Indoor Entertainments
- » Bulgaria: Еnvironmental Protests Against Amendments to Biological Diversity Act
- » Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Keep Over 300,000 Jobs Until September 30 with the Measure 60/40
- » Ministry of Labor and Social Policy: BGN 1 Million for Computers to Socially Disadvantaged Children in Bulgaria
- » Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: The Epidemic in Bulgaria is still Far from Over