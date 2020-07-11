Bulgaria: Tension in Rosenets Park, Protesters Are Not Allowed to Enter the Beach

There is tension in Rosenets Park (the summer residence of Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the MRF), where since the morning there have been two groups of people - those who want to go to the beach and supporters of the MRF (Movement for Rights and Freedoms Party). However, those who wanted to reach the shore by boat were not allowed by the police and there were clashes between them.

The organizers of a "mass walk on a beach near Rosenets", led by the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria", Hristo Ivanov, were not allowed to enter Rosenets Park by the police.

Tensions escalated when the mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, arrived on the scene and the protesters thrown glass bottles on him.

"The first protest that was announced was of Hristo Ivanov. After that, the ODMVR and the ministry submitted an application for a second one, as far as I understood, from the MRF leader. There are approximately 4,000 to 5,000 supporters of the Movement around us and more than 500 supporters of Mr. Ivanov's protest, "the mayor said.

Nikolov pointed out that in the morning he asked for the 30 people on the cordon to be allowed to reach the beach. "In my opinion, these few people did not interfere," added the mayor of Burgas.



Earlier, the mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov described as a mistake the actions of the police for stopping the access of Bulgarian citizens to the beach in Rosenets.

Representatives of the gendarmerie knocked down those who wanted to reach the sandy strip and tried to break through the cordon. An employee of the gendarmerie and a protester were taken away by ambulance.

