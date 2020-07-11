Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot Weekend

A sunny and hot weekend is coming in Bulgaria with afternoon temperatures on Saturday in the range of 30-35 degrees. In the western part of the Danube plain and along the Struma valley the thermometers will show the highest values. A cool wind will blow in Northern Bulgaria and around the coast. A hot day with temperatures in the early afternoon between 27 and 30 degrees is also expected along the coast. Thermometers in the water will show 26-27 degrees.

Sunday will also be dry and hot. The temperature range will again be 30-35 degrees in the warmest part of the day. In the afternoon, first in the northwest and then in the east, a stronger wind will blow, which will mark the passage of a cold atmospheric front. Rainfall in insignificant quantities is possible in isolated places in the mountain massifs of Western Bulgaria.

The cooling will continue on Monday with more significant clouds in the Northeast, where on Monday the clouds will be denser with the possibility of light rain. In the first days of the new week the clouds will be dynamic, but precipitation is unlikely. Afternoon temperatures will fluctuate around 30 degrees. Chance of rain in the western half of the country.

