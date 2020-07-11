COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 292 New Cases on July 11 in 4540 PCR Tests

292 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in 4 540 PCR tests. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. The new positive samples are 38 less than yesterday.

79 have recovered in the last 24 hours, five have died. The active cases in the country are 3 389.

The highest number of newly registered positive samples is in Sofia - 98 and Plovdiv - 43. Blagoevgrad - 19, Burgas - 11, Varna - 18, Veliko Tarnovo - 8, Gabrovo - 3, Dobrich - 15, Kardzhali - 5; Kyustendil - 11, Pazardzhik - 11, Pernik - 3, Pleven - 15, Razgrad - 2, Ruse - 7, Silistra - 1, Sliven - 4, Smolyan - 4, Sofia region - 12, Shumen - 2.

