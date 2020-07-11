COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 292 New Cases on July 11 in 4540 PCR Tests
292 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in 4 540 PCR tests. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. The new positive samples are 38 less than yesterday.
79 have recovered in the last 24 hours, five have died. The active cases in the country are 3 389.
The highest number of newly registered positive samples is in Sofia - 98 and Plovdiv - 43. Blagoevgrad - 19, Burgas - 11, Varna - 18, Veliko Tarnovo - 8, Gabrovo - 3, Dobrich - 15, Kardzhali - 5; Kyustendil - 11, Pazardzhik - 11, Pernik - 3, Pleven - 15, Razgrad - 2, Ruse - 7, Silistra - 1, Sliven - 4, Smolyan - 4, Sofia region - 12, Shumen - 2.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Anti-Record: 330 Newly Registered Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Daily Record: 240 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 6342 Total
- » Daily Record: 188 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 6102 Total
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 174 Newly Registered Cases on July 7, 5914 Total
- » Bulgaria: A Fifth Pastor Died of COVID-19 After a Meeting in Perushtitsa
- » Bulgarian Team Close to Finding a Treatment for COVID-19