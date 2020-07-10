Erdogan Has Ordered the Conversion of Hagia Sofia Back Into a Mosque

Turkey's Recep Tayip Erdogan has ordered the conversion of the city's historic Hagia Sophia back into a mosque after a Turkish court annulled a 1934 presidential decree that made it a museum.

Shortly after Turkey's top administrative court released its long-anticipated decision, Erdogan issued a presidential decree transferring the management of the site from the Ministry of Culture to the Presidency of Religious Affairs, paving the way for its conversion. Erdogan has been a major proponent of the move.

The Hagia Sophia was the Roman Empire's first Christian cathedral and is among the best-known Byzantine structures in the world. It switched from a Greek Orthodox cathedral to a mosque in 1453, when the Ottomans conquered Constantinople and renamed the city Istanbul. The historic site then became a museum in 1935 as part of a decree by modern Turkey's secularist founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Brief history of the Hagia Sofia:

532 CE -- church, constructed by Roman Emperor Justinian

1453 -- converted into a mosque after the Fall of Constantinople

1935 -- converted into a museum by the Turkish Republic

Erdogan has positioned himself as a friend of conservative Islamists in Turkey, moving the country further from those secularist roots.

İsmail Kandemir, head of the Association for the Service of the Historical Foundations and the Environment, said after the hearing that "using Hagia Sophia as a museum hurts conscience of people," according to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Hours before the announcement, UNESCO called on Turkey to avoid changing the "outstanding universal value" of the site and requested "prior notification," signaling that it could change the Hagia Sophia's status on the World Heritage List.

The association filed a lawsuit to the Council of State in 2005 calling for the site to return to being a mosque, but it was rejected in 2008, according to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

It filed another lawsuit in 2016 saying freedom of religion had been violated but the Supreme Court rejected the case in 2018, Anadolu reported.