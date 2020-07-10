Bulgarian Head of National Service for Protection Krasimir Stanchev Resigns

The head of the National Security Service, Gen. Krassimir Stanchev resigned.

Here is part of the text of his statement sent to the media:

"Following the public disclosure of information related to the operational activities of the service and the declarative refusal to cooperate, which I consider to be an act of withdrawal of confidence in myself by partner structures in the operational work of the National Service for Protection and the head of state , I declared to the President of the Republic my will to resign from the post of Head of the National Service for Protection."



Earlier today President Rumen Radev demanded the resignation of the head of the National Security Service, Gen. Krassimir Stanchev in connection with the letters sent by the NSO to the responsible institutions for restricting the access of citizens to Rosenets Park and insisted on the cancellation of these letters.

The head of state opens the coordination procedure provided by law in connection with the resignation of the head of the NSO.