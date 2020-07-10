A Counter-Protest is Going to Take Place in the Center of Sofia

A counter-protest in support of the government is being prepared for this evening in front of the Council of Ministers, starting at 19.00. The reason is the request for a new protest in defense of President Rumen Radev, after the day before, in which the head of state welcomed the protesters and encouraged them to overthrow the executive branch.



We are no longer able to hold our people, because Bulgaria’s President called them “thugs”, GERB MP Toma Bikov announced in a declaration on behalf of the Parliamentary group of the ruling GERB party. MP Bikov underlined that the forthcoming protest of GERB party scheduled for 7 pm tonight is not against this country’s President, but against the attempts aimed at diverting Bulgaria from its European path. Toma Bikov called on GERB’s supporters to avoid clashes and escalation of tension. On July 9 an anti-government protest was held downtown Sofia over the detention of senior officials from the Presidential administration./BNR

"DEFENDING THE FLAG AND BULGARIA'S EUROPEAN PATH" is the title of the protest, which is expected to gather hundreds of GERB advocates in support of the government. Supporters of the cabinet are preparing to arrive from all over the country in the center of the capital.

Приятели, довечера от 19:00 часа да защитим легитимно избраното правителство на България! Никой не може да си позволи да... Публикувахте от Никола Николов в Четвъртък, 9 юли 2020 г.

At the same time, the president's defenders from last night's protest, are preparing for a second night in a row to protest against the cabinet./Dariknews.bg