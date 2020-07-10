Bulgaria: President's Security Adviser Iliya Milushev Has Been Arrested

Iliya Milushev, the President's security adviser, has been arrested in connection with pre-trial proceedings involving disclosure of state secrets, Prosecutor’s office said on July 9.

He was initially questioned as a witness, but after a computer-technical examination of a phone seized from him, it was established that the device contained information concerning the State Agency for Technical Operations.

Milushev voluntarily handed over four documents, which were illegally taken out of the State Intelligence Agency, which contain information that is a state secret.

The presidential adviser explained that he had found the documents in the safety vault in his office of the Presidency building, and this was what necessitated the morning investigation and in the building of the presidential administration.

The actions of the investigation are carried out in pre-trial proceedings, which have been instituted for a crime under Art. 357 of the Penal Code - disclosure of a state secret, added the Prosecutor's office.

Besides Milushev, by order of the Ministry of Interior, M.K., a former employee of the State Intelligence Agency.was detained for 24 hours.

The supervising prosecutors are yet to assess whether charges will be pressed and measures taken to keep the two detainees in custody.

There are also two other persons in the pre-trial proceedings (P.V. and A.Z.), who are under house arrest.

Earlier today, another adviser of President Rumen Radev, the secretary on legal issues and anti-corruption, Plamen Uzunov was also arrested. He is investigated for alleged trading in influence./BNT.bg

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria