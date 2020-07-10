Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev: An Inspection of the Minister of Culture Has Been Appointed

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office will appoint an inspection of the Minister of Culture Boil Banov and will refer to the Special Prosecutor's Office for crimes committed according to it. They concern documents issued by the ministry for the construction of a skyscraper that rises about 50 meters from a cultural monument. This was announced on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

"We do not take actions of the prosecution according to the statements of politicians or political consequences. We are not afraid, we are not ashamed and we want the Bulgarian citizens to know the truth. This is the way to increase the trust in the judiciary, "Geshev added./Nova TV