Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev: An Inspection of the Minister of Culture Has Been Appointed

Crime | July 10, 2020, Friday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev: An Inspection of the Minister of Culture Has Been Appointed

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office will appoint an inspection of the Minister of Culture Boil Banov and will refer to the Special Prosecutor's Office for crimes committed according to it. They concern documents issued by the ministry for the construction of a skyscraper that rises about 50 meters from a cultural monument. This was announced on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

"We do not take actions of the prosecution according to the statements of politicians or political consequences. We are not afraid, we are not ashamed and we want the Bulgarian citizens to know the truth. This is the way to increase the trust in the judiciary, "Geshev added./Nova TV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria