Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Zaharieva: We Should Not Allow Another Closure of EU Borders Again

The EU should adopt common rules on containing  the coronavirus infection. However, we should not allow yet another closure of borders within the Union again. We already lived through this. As a result, thousands of people were stranded and supplies were cut off, Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said in Prague.

I arrived in Czechia by flight from Burgas which transported Czech tourists to Bulgaria earlier. I would like to say that Bulgaria is open for Czech tourists and that we have taken all necessary measures to ensure their safety. I also congratulate Czechia for opening its borders for free entry of EU citizens, Minister Zaharieva said further.

Regular Prague-Buras and Prague-Varna charter flights begin today. Bulgaria has coped well with the coronavirus pandemic and it was one of the first countries with which Czechia resumed tourism, this country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček said./BNR

