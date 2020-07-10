LIVE: Bulgarian PM Borissov: President Radev to Take the Responsibility for the Removal of the NSP Guard of Dogan and Peevski

"I love our country very much and I do not want it to collapse. I want to prevent this as much as I can." This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

Borissov commented on the actions of former Minister Hristo Ivanov, who released a video with security guards from the NSO (National Security Service), who did not let him into a place that is said to belong to Ahmed Dogan.

According to Borissov, the whole video was directed and everyone behaves like artists."When there is a scenario, there are director, too", he said.

"Of course the scene is over, they get in the car and go where? To support the president. What is Hristo Ivanov doing, supports the one who directly attacked him, the one who runs the NSP. And he wants to hold Borissov responsible for that, why?" Borissov asked.







The prime minister countered that Radev had run the NSO for four years. And now the President's advisers are involved in setting the agenda in the Commission.

The prime minister said he was puzzled by the time the topic (for removing guards of NSP from Delyan Peevski and Ahmed Dogan) was raised.

"We also put security on Prokopiev when there were signals. But now the President wants to make it clear to me that this is my topic. It is not. I am sure that both (Peevski and Dogan) will take down their guards. But Radev should take the responsibility of that. "If you ask me, the NSP should stay to protect the president, whoever he is, the prime minister, whoever he is," Borissov said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the prosecutor's office also operates in structures of the Council of Ministers, but he did not comment on such actions. Borissov recalled the arrest of Neno Dimov and other deputy ministers from the ministry. He said he had always demanded resignations and asked what the difference was between a minister and a presidential secretary.

According to him, the reason for all actions against the ruling party is due to the information that Bulgaria will enter the Eurozone. He explained that confirmation from the European Commission is expected later this evening.