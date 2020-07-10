Weather in Bulgaria July 10: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Up to 34 Degrees

It will be sunny again today. A light to moderate east wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 29 ° and 34 °, in Sofia 29 °.

It will be sunny over the mountains in the afternoon in places with cloudy skies. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23 °, at 2000 meters - about 16 °.

It will also be sunny over the Black Sea coast. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures between 26 ° and 28 °, the sea water temperature is about a degree lower. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

On 10.07.2020 the sun will rise at 5:59 and set at 21:04. The day lasts 15:04 hours.

On 10.07.2020 the moon will rise at 0:04 and set at 11:07. Moon phase: after full moon before last quarter.