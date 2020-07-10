Weather in Bulgaria July 10: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Up to 34 Degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 10, 2020, Friday // 08:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria July 10: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Up to 34 Degrees pixabay.com

It will be sunny again today. A light to moderate east wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 29 ° and 34 °, in Sofia 29 °.

It will be sunny over the mountains in the afternoon in places with cloudy skies. It will blow to a moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23 °, at 2000 meters - about 16 °.

It will also be sunny over the Black Sea coast. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures between 26 ° and 28 °, the sea water temperature is about a degree lower. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

On 10.07.2020 the sun will rise at 5:59 and set at 21:04. The day lasts 15:04 hours.

On 10.07.2020 the moon will rise at 0:04 and set at 11:07. Moon phase: after full moon before last quarter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria