Tourism Season 2020: Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova at a Meeting in Sunny Beach
The Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova will meet hotel owners in Sunny Beach. The measures against coronavirus, which are mandatory for accommodation, will be discussed at the meeting.
We also expect a forecast of how the 2020 Season will develop, against the background of the growing number of positive samples and the tightening regime for leaving Bulgaria.
