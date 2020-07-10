Tourism Season 2020: Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova at a Meeting in Sunny Beach

Business » TOURISM | July 10, 2020, Friday // 07:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tourism Season 2020: Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Angelkova at a Meeting in Sunny Beach

The Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova will meet hotel owners in Sunny Beach. The measures against coronavirus, which are mandatory for accommodation, will be discussed at the meeting.

We also expect a forecast of how the 2020 Season will develop, against the background of the growing number of positive samples and the tightening regime for leaving Bulgaria.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angelkova, tourism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria