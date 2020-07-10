Anti-Record: 330 Newly Registered Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

330 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours - this is the largest daily number of registered new infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the official data of the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the total number of infected people in the country is already 6672 people, of which 3181 are active. 3 are new deaths and 63 people have recovered from the disease. 525 patients are treated in hospitals. More than 3,600 PC tests were performed, and the largest number of new cases were registered in the cities of Sofia and Plovdiv - 140 and 42 people, respectively.

Yesterday, July 9, the number of infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria was 240.

