Bulgaria: Protest in Support of President Rumen Radev, The President to Protesters: We Shall Get Bulgaria Back

Thousands of citizens gathered Thursday in support of President Rumen Radev downtown Sofia. The reason for the civic reaction was prosecution entering the presidency and searching the offices of Presidential Secretary on Legal Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Plamen Uzunov and of Security and Defense Secretary Iliya Milushev, after which the two were arrested.

The protest began while the prosecution's operation was still taking place in the building of the presidential administration. People said organisation of the protest took place through social media and was in defense of democracy.

Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev went to protesters together with Vice President Iliana Yotova. President Radev has thanked for the support, saying that the mass gathering of people of various ages and all political forces was not accidental.

In front of citizens, Bulgarian President Radev said: "No to fear! We shall get Bulgaria back!”

"The Bulgarian mafia has achieved the impossible – it has united honest people against it. It is up to all of us to expel the mafia from the executive branch - the President said and added. c, for our future, for our nature. It is a battle for a free, modern and European Bulgaria. In this battle all who love Bulgaria will be together."/BNR

