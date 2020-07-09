Bulgaria Returns Some Measures Against COVID-19, No Indoor Entertainments

"We have trusted the Bulgarian citizens, the public and private institutions that conduct various events and activities so that the Bulgarian citizens can return to a normal lifestyle. The analysis we did for the last week, maybe 10 days, shows that coronavirus carriers are increasing and the critical point of 200 people has been passed. As I promised at the previous meeting, if we reach this level of infection, we need to restore some of the previous measures. " This was stated by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev at a briefing in the Ministry of Health, quoted by BNR.

"I signed the order today! It is already a fact! It starts at 0:00 tomorrow, July 10," he announced.

"All collective and individual sports events of a training and competitive nature, for all age groups, indoors and outdoors, are held without an audience.

"The second change is not to allow visits to discos, nightclubs and other similar nightclubs for indoor entertainment. Visits to these same outdoor establishments are allowed at an occupancy rate of 50% of their total capacity, but subject to a physical distance of 1.5 m and all other anti-epidemic measures provided for in the order.

The next change is related to the ban on group celebrations with the presence of over 30 people - weddings, balls, baptisms ... ", said Minister Ananiev.