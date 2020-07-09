Bulgaria Marks the 170th Anniversary of the Birth of Ivan Vazov

https://mu-plovdiv.bg/

We celebrate 170 years since the birth of Ivan Vazov. The celebrations will begin with a procession from the National Theater, named after the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature. Actors, employees and intellectuals will reach Vazov's house, and from there to his monument.

Today the names of the nominees and the winner of the new award for spiritual contribution in the name of Ivan Vazov will be announced./Nova TV

