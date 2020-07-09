Bulgarian Ministry of Education: Three Scenarios For Starting The New School Year

After the increased number of infected people in Bulgaria, three scenarios for the beginning of the new school year are being considered. One of them is for the school year to start with a partial presence in class as students take turns according to their grade.

The decision will be made shortly before September 15, depending on the epidemic situation in our country and the number of infected. There are three scenarios so far. The best option, of course, is for the school year to start normally - with all students and teachers. And the worst option is for the first term to start as it ended last school year - entirely online. However, the Ministry of Education and Science is also working on a compromise option - some of the students will study remotely, and others - with presence.