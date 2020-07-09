Weather in Bulgaria July 9: Sunny and Hot, Temperatures Up to 33 Degrees

The series of dry, sunny days continues. It will be hot in the afternoon. Temperatures will be higher than yesterday - between 28 and 33 degrees. It will be cooler only in the mountains and in places around the Black Sea coast. The gusts of wind in Southeastern Bulgaria will be noticeable.

The sea water will be warm with a temperature of 26-28 degrees. The air temperature will be in the same range. A northeast wind will be felt.

The days until Sunday will be sunny, dry and hot. From Friday to the end of the week the thermometers will show up to 30-35 degrees in the warmest part of the day. On Sunday afternoon and at the very beginning of a new week, cool air will come from the west. A weak cold front will pass. We will feel it mostly in the form of wind with strong gusts on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, light rainfalls are possible in isolated places in the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria./Nova Tv