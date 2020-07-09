Daily Record: 240 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 6342 Total

The coronavirus has improved its anti-record again! 240 are the new cases for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria when 4 286 PCR tests were performed.

The highest number of infected people is again in Sofia - 71. Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad follow, with 21 and 17 infected, respectively.

Thus, the total number of those registered with coronavirus so far is 6,342 people.

Five more patients died of COVID-19. The total number of victims of the pandemic in our country so far is 259.

Currently, 498 people are in hospitals. 129 have recovered only in the last 24 hours, and a total of 3166 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said that if the number of patients increased to more than 200 a day, the restrictions would be considered. Yesterday, however, the prime minister announced that the measures would not be tightened under any circumstances.