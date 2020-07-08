COVID-19 in Greece: Mandatory Masks in Closed Public Places Temporary Abolished

ATHENS: The mandatory use of face masks by customers at shopping malls and the restriction at restaurants of six seated customers per table maximum are temporarily lifted, as per a joint ministerial decision published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday.

Wearing face masks remains mandatory for staff in shopping malls and on all means of public transportation for both drivers and passengers, clarifies the decision.

The lifting of these restrictions is valid from July 7 to 12./The National Herald

Greece Closes its Borders to Serbian Citizens Until July 15

 

