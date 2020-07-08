IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva: Emergency Financing to 72 of the World’s Poorest Countries
The International Monetary Fund has provided emergency financing to 72 of the world’s poorest countries to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but must further improve its lending instruments for low-income countries, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
Georgieva told an online debt conference that emerging markets with strong fundamentals issued 4 billion in bonds in the first six months of 2020 but others with poor fundamentals had no affordable access to capital markets./Reuters
