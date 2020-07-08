Apollonia Arts Festival - 1-6 September, Sozopol

For the 36th consecutive year, the Apollonia Arts Festival will delight its numerous fans. The official opening of the festival this year will be on September 1 and the events will last until September 6 in Sozopol. The organizers of this year's edition have prepared a diverse program with the participation of many talented Bulgarian performers.

Concerts, theater, cinema and exhibitions are just some of the exciting events that are coming up during Apollonia and the week dedicated entirely to art. The festival will open with a concert by one of the best jazz pianists Zhivko Petrov and musicians Dimitar Karamfilov and Mitko Semov. A special guest will be the world-famous pianist Lyudmil Angelov. The program of this year's edition will delight the audience with the presentation of the jubilee one-man show by Marius Kurkinski "Marius at 50" and many other theatrical productions.

A special focus of Apollonia 2020 will be the master class for young opera performers, led by the great Bulgarian bass Orlin Anastasov. The opera talent has been awarded many times, and his repertoire includes more than 40 roles, thanks to which he won the fame of the most sought Verdi bass in the world. The class will be held from August 31 to September 4 in the Santa Marina Holiday Village. The famous Russian pianist and conductor Larisa Gabitova will also take part in the master class. The course will end with a concert by the participants as part of the Apollonia 2020 program.

The entire festival program will be held outdoors - classical concerts, rock and pop events will be in the Apollonia Amphitheater from 19:00 and 21:00, literary performances - in the courtyard of the Art Gallery in the Old Town from 18:00 and 19:00 hours, theater and cinema - in the summer cinema of the city from 18.30 and 21:00.