Weather in Bulgaria July 8: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures up to 29 Degrees

Today will be mostly sunny. Before noon over the eastern, and in the afternoon over the mountainous areas there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but no precipitation is expected. The wind will weaken, only in Eastern Bulgaria it will remain moderate to the north. Maximum temperatures will be between 24 ° and 29 °.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with temporary increases in cloudiness, but no precipitation. The northwest wind will weaken to moderate. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17 °, at 2000 meters - about 11 °.

A moderate wind from the north will blow along the Black Sea coast, which will weaken and calm down by the evening. It will be mostly sunny. Maximum air temperatures: 25 ° -27 °. The temperature of the sea water is 26 ° -28 °. The sea wave will be 2-3 points, with a tendency to lose weight.

On 08.07.2020 the sun will rise at 5:58 and set at 21:05. The day lasts 15:06 hours.

On 08.07.2020 the moon will rise at 23:37 and set at 9:00. Disc brightness at 0h UT 91.1%. Moon phase: after full moon before last quarter.