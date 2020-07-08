Daily Record: 188 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 6102 Total

Society » HEALTH | July 8, 2020, Wednesday // 08:36| Views: | Comments: 0
188 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. 3467 are PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 10; Burgas - 6; Varna - 7; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 3; Kardzhali - 4; Kyustendil - 9; Pazardzhik - 2; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 25; Razgrad - 4; Ruse - 6; Silistra - 4; Sliven - 6; Smolyan - 4; Sofia region - 10; Sofia city - 68; Stara Zagora - 5; Shumen - 2; Yambol - 2.

In Bulgaria, 6,102 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed so far, of which 2,811 are active. 3,037 people have already been cured. 37 of them have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 483 patients with a proven coronavirus infection admitted to hospital facilities. 32 of them are in intensive care units or clinics.

The National Information System shows that the number of medical staff diagnosed with COVID-19 is 465. Nine new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. Of these, 5 were found with nurses, 2 - with nurses and 2 - with other medical staff.

254 deaths were confirmed in which the new coronavirus was confirmed. There are four new cases from the last 24 hours.

Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Bulgaria, daily record
