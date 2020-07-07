Bulgaria's PМ Boyko Borissov Meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo

"I want to congratulate you on how you coped with the crisis, we followed all the time - very well. In the beginning we had heavy losses, very serious consequences, but now the situation is under control and we are also starting to cope. "

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Mayo, who was received by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"Thanks to your medics who work with us to treat the coronavirus with blood plasma and antibodies. Together we are now developing and testing a medicine that helps in all cases and Bulgaria has the opportunity to produce it in huge quantities, "said Prime Minister Borissov to his guest.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister and the Italian Minister were adamant that the crisis caused by COVID-19 is not over and the focus of the European agenda now is to overcome the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Borissov noted that the new virus had caused severe damage, but the Bulgarian textile industry was able to quickly reorganize and start producing specialized protective clothing, masks, goggles and helmets.

The Italian minister told Prime Minister Borissov that Italy supports Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area for free movement.

Borissov and Luigi Di Mayo discussed bilateral relations, which are developing dynamically and fruitfully. A clear sign of this are the foreign direct investments from Italy in Bulgaria, which at the end of 2019 were positive in the amount of EUR 2,687.9 million and according to this indicator the country ranks fourth in terms of foreign investments in Bulgaria after the Netherlands, Austria and Germany. In recent years, there has also been an increase in the number of Italian citizens visiting Bulgaria.