Eurozone Agrees EUR 750 Million of Debt Relief Measures for Greece
pixabay.com
The eurozone agreed on Tuesday new debt relief measures for Greece worth about 750 million euros ($840 million) as part of the country’s post-bailout program.
The money comes from profits made by eurozone central banks on Greek government bonds and the reduction to zero of the step-up interest margin on certain eurozone loans to Athens this year, said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc’s rescue fund./Ekathimerini
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Important Moments and Insights From the Bitcoin History
- » Summer 2020 Economic Forecast: Deeper Recession With Wider Divergences
- » EC and EIB Provide CureVac With a €75 Million Financing for Vaccine Development
- » Bulgaria's Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev and BICA Discuss How to Effective Invest EU Funds in the Bulgarian Economy
- » Bulgarian Fibank Increases Its Capital
- » NSSI Bulgaria: More than 2 Million Retirees with Increased Amount of Pensions