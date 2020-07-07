Bulgaria: Mayor of Rousse Municipality Pencho Milkov Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Mayor of Rousse Municipality Pencho Milkov gave a positive test for COVID-19. He was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia. He underwent a PCR test for coronavirus and the result was positive.

On his personal Facebook page, Milkov wrote:

"This difficult year for me has obviously weakened my immune system and today I learned that I will have to fight COVID-19. It is not difficult for a mayor to catch the disease in the numerous contacts that our work requires. I believe I will fight the virus. Today, more than ever, I call on the people of Ruse to follow the safety measures and the prescriptions of the doctors. "

Pencho Milkov was admitted to hospital. The operational activities in the Municipality continue on schedule and Pencho Milkov assured his team that he will continue to work during the mandatory quarantine. All persons who have contacted him will also be tested.

