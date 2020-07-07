14-Day Quarantine For Arriving in Bulgaria from UK, Sweden, Portugal

There will be a 14-day quarantine for those arriving in Bulgaria from Sweden, Great Britain and Portugal. This was said by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

According to him, no order has been issued yet, as negotiations are underway with third countries.

He explained that the mandatory isolation remains for Bulgarians returning from Britain.

"Ultimately, our task is to preserve the health and lives of Bulgarian citizens. In England, COVID-19 is very highly developed and a large percentage of the population is a carrier of the virus," said the minister.