Bulgarian Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev: Tighter COVID-19 Measures Again for More Than 200 Patients a Day

"Crossing the limit of 200 infected per day is already a very serious signal that some of the measures we applied until recently must be restored." This was said by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev after he discovered the most modern nuclear magnetic resonance in Bulgaria, installed in the University Hospital “St. Ivan Rilski ”.

The Minister of Health clarified that no new measures are envisaged so far, but this does not mean that the process of development of the infection is not observed. "If it really escalates, we are ready at any moment to take the necessary measures. We just have to observe discipline and distance, as well as wear masks, "Ananiev urged.

He also commented on the record number of new cases of COVID-19 registered per day in the capital. "There really were 86 infected people in Sofia this morning, but this is not a big increase, in the context of the large number of people living in the capital. Compared to other regional cities, it is not a peak, although it worries me ", he added.

Ananiev added that control across the country has been strengthened.