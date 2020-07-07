Weather in Bulgaria July 7: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 7, 2020, Tuesday // 11:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria July 7: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Before noon it will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon, cumulonimbus clouds will develop again and in many places in the mountainous and eastern regions of the country there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. There will be conditions for hail. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria - to a strong wind from west-northwest. With it, cooler air will start to invade in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 27 ° and 32 °, according to the NIMH forecast,

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Before noon over the south, and in the afternoon over the north coast there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places it will rain and thunder. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be: 27 ° -30 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points. The sea water temperature is 26 ° -27 °.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria