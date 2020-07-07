Weather in Bulgaria July 7: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Before noon it will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon, cumulonimbus clouds will develop again and in many places in the mountainous and eastern regions of the country there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. There will be conditions for hail. The wind will be moderate, in the Danube plain and Eastern Bulgaria - to a strong wind from west-northwest. With it, cooler air will start to invade in the evening. Maximum temperatures will be between 27 ° and 32 °, according to the NIMH forecast,

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Before noon over the south, and in the afternoon over the north coast there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places it will rain and thunder. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be: 27 ° -30 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points. The sea water temperature is 26 ° -27 °.