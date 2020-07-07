Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 174 Newly Registered Cases on July 7, 5914 Total

There are 174 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2775 PCR tests were performed for the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of infected people in the country since the beginning of the epidemic reached 5914. 2664 are active cases. There are 470 people in hospital, 29 of whom are in intensive care. 85 people were cured yesterday. A total of 3,000 have already battled the virus.

For the last 24 hours, 4 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been registered. Thus, the total number of dead reached 250.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 7; Varna - 17; Veliko Tarnovo - 6; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 3; Kyustendil - 2; Pazardzhik - 6; Pernik - 1; Plovdiv - 13; Razgrad - 5; Ruse - 4; Sliven - 7; Smolyan - 1; Sofia region - 3; Sofia city - 86; Stara Zagora - 9; Haskovo - 2; Yambol - 1.