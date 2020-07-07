Weather in Bulgaria: A Powerful Storm Flooded Sofia

A strong storm flooded Sofia late last night (July 6). More than 140 alarms were given to the fire department.

The water flooded streets, subways, shops and basements. The Perlovska River overflowed and turned Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard into a canal. The wave dragged dozens of cars.

Part of the roof of a hypermarket collapsed on Bulgaria Boulevard. But no one was injured. There were power outages in many places.

During the storm, water entered separate metro stations, but trains did not stop.

Dozens of signals were received for flooded shops, subways and basements in different parts of Sofia. Due to the strong storm, the electricity in part of the Pavlovo district stopped for more than 30 minutes, NOVA viewers reported.