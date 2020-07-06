Bulgaria: A Fifth Pastor Died of COVID-19 After a Meeting in Perushtitsa

A 47-year-old pastor from the village of Kostievo has died after being intubated for two weeks at a hospital in Plovdiv. This was announced by the Regional Crisis Headquarters.

The man attended the unfortunate meeting of pastors in Perushtitsa, where he contracted COVID-19. Thus, the total number of deceased pastors from this gathering has already become five.

A warden at Plovdiv Prison also tested positive for coronavirus. Among those infected is a 42-year-old police officer.

