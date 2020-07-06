Bulgarian Team Close to Finding a Treatment for COVID-19

A Bulgarian team is close to finding a cure for the coronavirus. This was announced at a briefing at the Ministry of Health Bogdan Kirilov, director of the Executive Agency for Medicines.



"In May, a clinical trial with the drug Ivermectin was launched in Bulgaria. The team is Bulgarian, and so is the manufacturing company. So far, 30 patients have been recruited for it. The clinical trial is being conducted in 9 hospitals in Bulgaria," Kirilov said.

"Bulgaria was the first country in the EU to launch such a clinical trial, followed by Spain, Brazil and the United States.

We hope to have primary results by the end of the month."

Kirilov added that the desire of medical specialists is to add more hospitals and patients.

More information about the drug will be presented in late July or early August.