Bulgaria's FC "Black Sea": Over 10 Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19
Sports | July 6, 2020, Monday // 14:19| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
More than 10 people from FC Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus. This was announced by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev during a briefing on the epidemic situation in the country. He added that 4 football players from FC Tsarsko Selo also gave positive samples.
"We are considering banning football matches with fans," he added.
