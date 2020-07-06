Bulgaria's FC "Black Sea": Over 10 Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

More than 10 people from FC Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus. This was announced by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev during a briefing on the epidemic situation in the country. He added that 4 football players from FC Tsarsko Selo also gave positive samples.

"We are considering banning football matches with fans," he added.

