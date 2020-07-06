LIVE: Health Minister Ananiev: The Emergency Epidemic Situation in Bulgaria is Extended

We decided to continue the emergency epidemic situation in the country until July 31. This was said by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev during a briefing on the epidemiological situation in the country. A meeting between the government and the National Operational Headquarters took place this morning, he said.

"We continue the morning meetings with the prime minister," the minister added.

The event was also attended by the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. He provided clarification on the wearing of masks indoors.

"When it comes to professional performance - the person is a speaker, leads a press conference - at that time he is not obliged to wear a mask," said Kunchev.

A list of countries from the EU, as well as third countries, is to be made public, whose citizens will be able to enter Bulgaria with and without quarantine.

63 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours. 923 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours. There are five dead. There are 17 cured.