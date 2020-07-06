Long Queue at Kulata Border Again, Re-entry into Bulgaria is Allowed from All Border Checkpoints

10 km is the queue at the only open entrance to Greece from Bulgaria - Kulata border checkpoint. Yesterday our southern neighbor also closed the Makaza border checkpoint for tourists from Bulgaria. Now only Bulgarians with employment contracts in Greece, as well as property owners, can pass from there.

Only seasonal workers and trucks are allowed through the Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda border checkpoints.

Tourists returning to Bulgaria can enter through all border crossings. As of today, Greece is closed to Serbs. The ban will be in effect until July 15th and was imposed due to the alarming coronavirus situation in Serbia.