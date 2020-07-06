Long Queue at Kulata Border Again, Re-entry into Bulgaria is Allowed from All Border Checkpoints

Business » TOURISM | July 6, 2020, Monday // 13:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Long Queue at Kulata Border Again, Re-entry into Bulgaria is Allowed from All Border Checkpoints

10 km is the queue at the only open entrance to Greece from Bulgaria - Kulata border checkpoint. Yesterday our southern neighbor also closed the Makaza border checkpoint for tourists from Bulgaria. Now only Bulgarians with employment contracts in Greece, as well as property owners, can pass from there.

Only seasonal workers and trucks are allowed through the Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda border checkpoints.

Tourists returning to Bulgaria can enter through all border crossings. As of today, Greece is closed to Serbs. The ban will be in effect until July 15th and was imposed due to the alarming coronavirus situation in Serbia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria