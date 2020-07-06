SP's Office Summons PM Borissov over the Bobokov Investigation
The specialized prosecutor’s office is summoning Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on 7 July, in the capacity of witness, over allegations made, in the media, by businessman Plamen Bobokov who is currently under investigation.
The prime minister is being summoned in connection with the text message communication with Borissov, made public by Bobokov, which concerns Libyan tanker Badr detained at port Bourgas a few years ago, as well as the participation of the Bobokov brothers in foreign business delegations accompanying the prime minister on visits abroad.
Boyko Borissov has already commented that it is more the normal and there is nothing wrong in the prime minister recommending major Bulgarian investors abroad./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Commandos Arrested Bozhkov's Security Chief
- » Bulgarian of Syrian Descent Arrested in Bourgas for Terrorism
- » Bulgaria: Anti-Corruption Commission with Claims for BGN 140 Million Against Minyu and Stayko Staykovi
- » Bulgaria: Former Ministers Simeon Dyankov, Traicho Traikov and Businessman Prokopiev Acquitted in EVN Case
- » Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Geshev: Senior Officials Have Been Arrested in Anti-Drug Operations
- » Unregulated Contacts of President Radev’s Secretary with Businessman Plamen Bobokov