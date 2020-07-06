SP's Office Summons PM Borissov over the Bobokov Investigation

Bulgaria: SP's Office Summons PM Borissov over the Bobokov Investigation

The specialized prosecutor’s office is summoning Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on 7 July, in the capacity of witness, over allegations made, in the media, by businessman Plamen Bobokov who is currently under investigation.

The prime minister is being summoned in connection with the text message communication with Borissov, made public by Bobokov, which concerns Libyan tanker Badr detained at port Bourgas a few years ago, as well as the participation of the Bobokov brothers in foreign business delegations accompanying the prime minister on visits abroad. 

Boyko Borissov has already commented that it is more the normal and there is nothing wrong in the prime minister recommending major Bulgarian investors abroad./BNR

