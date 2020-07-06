COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Teachers and Students Infected with Coronavirus at a Ball in Veliko Turnovo
Bulgaria: 60% of those present at the ball in Veliko Tarnovo have COVID-19.
15 are newly registered COVID-19 cases of students in the old capital. It is possible that a teacher transmitted the infection from Greece.
RHI - Veliko Tarnovo is under quarantine and can not confirm the primary source of infection. The mayor of the city - Daniel Panov is also in isolation for 14 days.
"Two days before the balls, we prepared letters and sent them to all the restaurants where there were to be celebrations. All measures have been taken, "said Deputy Mayor Prof. Georgi Kamarashev on the air of" Hello, Bulgaria "./Nova TV
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The Аpplication in the High Schools Starts Today
- » Bulgaria: Mathematics Olympiad is Being Held Today, June 29
- » Bulgarian Education Minister Valchev: The New School Year Will Start In Person
- » Bulgaria: Summer Student Programs for the United States Have Been Canceled
- » Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova: Between 700 and 1,000 people Will be Tested for COVID-19 in Kindergartens
- » Sofia: Parents Protest Over the Lack of Places in Kindergartens and Nurseries