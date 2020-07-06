COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Teachers and Students Infected with Coronavirus at a Ball in Veliko Turnovo

Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Teachers and Students Infected with Coronavirus at a Ball in Veliko Turnovo

Bulgaria: 60% of those present at the ball in Veliko Tarnovo have COVID-19.

15 are newly registered COVID-19 cases of students in the old capital. It is possible that a teacher transmitted the infection from Greece.
RHI - Veliko Tarnovo is under quarantine and can not confirm the primary source of infection. The mayor of the city - Daniel Panov is also in isolation for 14 days.

"Two days before the balls, we prepared letters and sent them to all the restaurants where there were to be celebrations. All measures have been taken, "said Deputy Mayor Prof. Georgi Kamarashev on the air of" Hello, Bulgaria "./Nova TV

