Weather in Bulgaria: The Week Starts with Afternoon Rain

We are at the beginning of a summer week with all the nuances of July weather. It will rain in some regions of Northwestern Bulgaria until noon on Monday. Around noon and in the afternoon in the western half of the country there will be conditions for more intense short-term precipitation with thunder. It will be almost dry in the east. The wind during the day will be more noticeable in the southern half of the country with stronger gusts in southeastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will be in the range of 28-33 degrees with the highest values - up to 35 degrees along the Danube and in Southeastern Bulgaria.

Today, the Black Sea coast will be relatively sunny with more visible clouds in the afternoon, but no precipitation. The air temperatures in the warmest part of the day will be 28-31 degrees, the water - 25-26 degrees.

A cold front will pass over the country from west to east on Tuesday. There will be conditions for short-term intense rainfall with thunder and a risk of hail. The wind will intensify, especially in the northwestern regions, where the gusts will exceed 50 kilometers per hour.

From Wednesday to the end of the week, the atmosphere over the country will gradually stabilize with a tendency for more hours of sunshine. No precipitation is expected, and the temperatures after a slight decrease in the middle of the week will go up again with thermometer values ​​over the coming weekend around and above 30 degrees.