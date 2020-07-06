Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 63 New Cases on July 6, 5740 Total

63 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. 923 PCR tests were performed. In the past 24 hours, 5 people died and 17 were cured.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 5,740 people infected with the coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, the total number of victims is 246, and of those who have recovered from the disease - 2,915 people.

Again, most new infected are registered in Sofia - 23. Next is Kyustendil with 9 infected.