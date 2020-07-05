Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior Marks its Professional Holiday, Trade Union Protests Today, July 5

On July 5 in 1879, in Bulgaria, Prince Alexander Battenberg signed Decree №1 on the establishment of a Ministry of the Interior with Todor Burmov as Minister. Since 1992, July 5 has been an official holiday for Interior Ministry employees. On this day, we pay tribute to the employees of the law, to their professionalism and dedication in the service of society.

This year the holiday of the Ministry of Interior will be different, BGNES reports. In the context of the emergency anti-epidemic situation, the leadership of the ministry decided to cancel the public events. The traditional wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Unknown Soldier monument and the award ceremony for employees who have shown high professional results will not take place.

Last year, the holiday was marked with impressive demonstrations in the alleys of Borisova Garden.

The trade unions in the Ministry of Interior will protest at 1 p.m. The reason is dissatisfaction with the work of the Legal and Regulatory Affairs Directorate in the Ministry.

The disgruntled police officers will gather in the garden next to the Interior Ministry. According to them, there is a need for changes in the directorate "Legal and regulatory activities" in the ministry.

The Trade Union Federation of the Ministry of Interior informs that despite the efforts made in recent years, its members and all employees in the Ministry of Interior continue to suffer systematically from the inability of the directorate to offer the ministry a solution to problems directly affecting professional and economic interests. of employees.

The police also called on the Minister of Interior to start formal negotiations with them as soon as possible in order to find a mutually acceptable way out of the situation.