Full Beaches On The Black Sea Coast: Bulgarian Tourism Industry Is Optimistic for the Season

Full beaches on the South Black Sea coast in the first weekend of July. For the first time, the tourism industry in Bulgaria is so optimistic about this summer season, and in some cases even the vacancies in hotels are fully reserved, BNT reports.

Sunny Beach is full of vacationers. Nearly 40 hotels are currently open in Bulgaria's largest resort on the southern Black Sea coast.

To make you feel safe while relaxing on the seafront, hotels have iron safety measures in place - from the entrance to the dining areas.

Namely, due to the strict measures, foreign tourists like our country and feel safe.

During the weekend the beaches are full of many Bulgarians as well.

As of yesterday, one of the main low-cost airlines has restored six routes to Bourgas Airport from Austria, Slovakia and Poland.