Bulgaria’s Ambassador to UK Marin Raykov: The Absence of Bulgaria From The UK's Non-Quarantine List is Abnormal
Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Great Britain Marin Raykov told the Bulgarian National Radio that he was extremely bewildered that the British cabinet has not placed Bulgaria in the list of 59 countries exempt from quarantine.
Ambassador Raykov told the British authorities that last year 480,000 British nationals visited Bulgaria and that Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast is regarded a zone free of Covid-19. He refused to comment separate countries, but in his view, “the absence of Bulgaria from this list is abnormal”. “Let us not forget that nearly 10,000 British nationals are residing in Bulgaria”, Ambassador Raykov said further.
Formally, the decision applies only to England for now, not to the other countries part of the UK- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland./BNR
