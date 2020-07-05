Bulgaria’s Ambassador to UK Marin Raykov: The Absence of Bulgaria From The UK's Non-Quarantine List is Abnormal

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 5, 2020, Sunday // 10:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ambassador to UK Marin Raykov: The Absence of Bulgaria From The UK's Non-Quarantine List is Abnormal

Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Great Britain Marin Raykov told the Bulgarian National Radio that he was extremely bewildered that the British cabinet has not placed Bulgaria in the list of 59 countries exempt from quarantine.

Ambassador Raykov told the British authorities that last year 480,000 British nationals visited Bulgaria and that Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast is regarded a zone free of Covid-19. He refused to comment separate countries, but in his view, “the absence of Bulgaria from this list is abnormal”. “Let us not forget that nearly 10,000 British nationals are residing in Bulgaria”, Ambassador Raykov said further.

Formally, the decision applies only to England for now, not to the other countries part of the UK- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria