Bulgaria: Ticks Boom Across the Country
A boom in tick activity across Bulgaria. Many people have already suffered from them.
"The season is best for tick activity. This is normal and depends on the weather. When it is cooler and wet there are many ticks, when it is dry and warm there are none ”, explained Prof. Iva Hristova, Deputy Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.
According to her, when it warms up more permanently, the activity of ticks will decrease. The second boom is expected in the fall, in September and October.
In addition to Lyme disease, ticks cause several types of fever, with high fever and fatigue./Nova TV
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Thunderstorms in Many Places in the Country on July 5
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Summer Storms with Thunder and Hail, Sunny on the Black Sea
- » Weather Today: Rainy Over Western Bulgaria, on the SeaCoast - Perfect for the Beach
- » Weather in Bulgaria, July 2: Sunny and Warm, Temperatures Up to 35 Degrees
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures Up to 36 Degrees on July 1
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny and Warm with Temperatures up to 36 Degrees