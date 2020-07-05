Bulgaria: Ticks Boom Across the Country

A boom in tick activity across Bulgaria. Many people have already suffered from them.

"The season is best for tick activity. This is normal and depends on the weather. When it is cooler and wet there are many ticks, when it is dry and warm there are none ”, explained Prof. Iva Hristova, Deputy Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

According to her, when it warms up more permanently, the activity of ticks will decrease. The second boom is expected in the fall, in September and October.

In addition to Lyme disease, ticks cause several types of fever, with high fever and fatigue./Nova TV

